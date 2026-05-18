J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 58311 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4779 shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 May 2026.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 58311 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4779 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.5,400.00. Volumes stood at 2233 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23679 shares. The stock gained 15.41% to Rs.2,154.75. Volumes stood at 4285 shares in the last session.

Premier Energies Ltd clocked volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45115 shares. The stock gained 0.92% to Rs.990.40. Volumes stood at 27610 shares in the last session. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 21.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.416.05. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session. Shree Cement Ltd notched up volume of 5187 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.24,348.85. Volumes stood at 539 shares in the last session.