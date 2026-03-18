JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 7.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24961 shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 March 2026.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 7.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24961 shares. The stock rose 13.24% to Rs.557.50. Volumes stood at 23080 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22456 shares. The stock rose 1.88% to Rs.577.20. Volumes stood at 13411 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd registered volume of 5056 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 236 shares. The stock slipped 0.30% to Rs.33,031.05. Volumes stood at 309 shares in the last session. Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4826 shares. The stock rose 3.27% to Rs.741.50. Volumes stood at 4720 shares in the last session. Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 29715 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4133 shares. The stock rose 11.00% to Rs.932.95. Volumes stood at 2021 shares in the last session.