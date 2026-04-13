Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20514 shares

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 April 2026.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20514 shares. The stock slipped 13.87% to Rs.705.60. Volumes stood at 31072 shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 31.67 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 13.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.23% to Rs.1,160.70. Volumes stood at 7.29 lakh shares in the last session. NTPC Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 32.47 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.63% to Rs.104.76. Volumes stood at 8.59 lakh shares in the last session. Avenue Supermarts Ltd witnessed volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88462 shares. The stock dropped 1.14% to Rs.4,350.00. Volumes stood at 26134 shares in the last session.