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Larsen & Toubro Ltd notched up volume of 4.5 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67913 shares

Trent Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 September 2026.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd notched up volume of 4.5 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67913 shares. The stock slipped 1.33% to Rs.3,902.55. Volumes stood at 74492 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd witnessed volume of 4.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65741 shares. The stock increased 0.05% to Rs.2,791.20. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 57.35 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.92% to Rs.269.50. Volumes stood at 69.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd recorded volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.62% to Rs.386.20. Volumes stood at 79204 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 74543 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20732 shares. The stock increased 4.57% to Rs.476.10. Volumes stood at 26248 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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