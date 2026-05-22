One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 87.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 68.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 May 2026.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 87.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 68.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.74% to Rs.1,112.10. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd registered volume of 49.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.65% to Rs.1,375.40. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session. Honasa Consumer Ltd saw volume of 13.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77182 shares. The stock increased 6.72% to Rs.384.20. Volumes stood at 4.35 lakh shares in the last session. Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8115 shares. The stock dropped 1.01% to Rs.1,777.80. Volumes stood at 9193 shares in the last session.