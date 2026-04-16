PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 21.74 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 15.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 April 2026.

PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 21.74 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 15.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.43% to Rs.1,515.75. Volumes stood at 7.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd saw volume of 8.61 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 11.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76920 shares. The stock increased 14.45% to Rs.252.20. Volumes stood at 46001 shares in the last session. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 22.88 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 10.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.51% to Rs.725.30. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session. Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 9.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34469 shares. The stock increased 13.77% to Rs.288.70. Volumes stood at 28729 shares in the last session.