Piramal Finance Ltd notched up volume of 99.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares

Tata Chemicals Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 April 2026.

Piramal Finance Ltd notched up volume of 99.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.46% to Rs.2,017.40. Volumes stood at 2.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 177.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.24% to Rs.803.50. Volumes stood at 8.05 lakh shares in the last session. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 339.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.40% to Rs.490.00. Volumes stood at 139.15 lakh shares in the last session. Jain Resource Recycling Ltd registered volume of 55.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.448.40. Volumes stood at 7.07 lakh shares in the last session.