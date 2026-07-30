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Redington Ltd notched up volume of 489.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.94 lakh shares

L T Foods Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 July 2026.

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 489.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.14% to Rs.310.85. Volumes stood at 51.42 lakh shares in the last session.

L T Foods Ltd notched up volume of 48.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.71% to Rs.396.45. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 23.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.42% to Rs.608.00. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 134.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.81% to Rs.398.45. Volumes stood at 12.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 26.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.00% to Rs.2,248.30. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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