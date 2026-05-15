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Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 757.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.00 lakh shares

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 May 2026.

Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 757.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.57% to Rs.421.35. Volumes stood at 387.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd recorded volume of 86.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.08% to Rs.1,515.80. Volumes stood at 3.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 83.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.44% to Rs.451.95. Volumes stood at 5.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 63.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.90 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.65% to Rs.1,094.10. Volumes stood at 12.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd registered volume of 13.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.00% to Rs.1,099.55. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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