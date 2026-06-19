Volumes spurt at Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd counter

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd registered volume of 358.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.90 lakh shares

Berger Paints India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Piramal Finance Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2026.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd registered volume of 358.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.57% to Rs.359.20. Volumes stood at 19.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd clocked volume of 52.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.97% to Rs.545.30. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session. New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 921.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 103.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.12% to Rs.203.90. Volumes stood at 861 lakh shares in the last session. Piramal Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 16.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.15% to Rs.2,141.30. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.