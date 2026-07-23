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United Spirits Ltd notched up volume of 4.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34256 shares

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 July 2026.

United Spirits Ltd notched up volume of 4.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34256 shares. The stock rose 1.80% to Rs.1,429.90. Volumes stood at 26108 shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 31.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.46% to Rs.99.02. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India Ltd notched up volume of 93314 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13023 shares. The stock slipped 8.00% to Rs.434.45. Volumes stood at 9942 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 4.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79992 shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.788.30. Volumes stood at 25097 shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd witnessed volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50004 shares. The stock dropped 2.88% to Rs.1,113.30. Volumes stood at 21914 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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