V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 24.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21094 shares

JBM Auto Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 May 2026.

V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 24.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21094 shares. The stock slipped 0.47% to Rs.329.80. Volumes stood at 12592 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd witnessed volume of 6.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67522 shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.678.00. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 90671 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10705 shares. The stock slipped 0.12% to Rs.8,085.00. Volumes stood at 37471 shares in the last session. Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34620 shares. The stock lost 2.29% to Rs.2,978.40. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.