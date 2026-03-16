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Volumes spurt at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

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Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 39995 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2976 shares

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Marico Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 March 2026.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 39995 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2976 shares. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs.13,653.00. Volumes stood at 810 shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd saw volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.43% to Rs.252.45. Volumes stood at 80645 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35514 shares. The stock lost 1.04% to Rs.744.15. Volumes stood at 43693 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd recorded volume of 36.46 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.39 lakh shares. The stock lost 15.67% to Rs.77.75. Volumes stood at 8.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd notched up volume of 41094 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11137 shares. The stock slipped 0.22% to Rs.6,156.00. Volumes stood at 10916 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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