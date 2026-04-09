Voting for Assembly elections began on 9 April 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Polling started at 7 am amid tight security. The process is being conducted in a single phase for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.

In Kerala, 883 candidates are contesting for 140 seats. The state has about 2.71 crore voters. A total of 30,495 polling stations have been set up, with 2,040 marked as sensitive. Around 76,000 personnel and 160 companies of central forces have been deployed.

In Puducherry, 294 candidates are in the fray. Of the 1,099 polling stations, 209 have been marked as vulnerable and five as critical. Additional forces and micro observers have been deployed at these locations. Special polling stations, including all-women and youth-managed booths, have also been set up.