Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit rises 51.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.14% to Rs 193.83 croreNet profit of Vraj Iron & Steel rose 51.65% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.14% to Rs 193.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales193.83138.31 40 OPM %10.259.56 -PBDT22.2515.28 46 PBT14.7910.06 47 NP11.517.59 52
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