Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit rises 51.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.14% to Rs 193.83 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel rose 51.65% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.14% to Rs 193.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.193.83138.3110.259.5622.2515.2814.7910.0611.517.59

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