Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 170.21 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel rose 55.54% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 170.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.40% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 587.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 475.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales170.21153.01 11 587.92475.03 24 OPM %14.6310.69 -9.6513.10 - PBDT28.0917.23 63 65.7666.75 -1 PBT21.1213.55 56 42.8958.82 -27 NP15.5710.01 56 32.0144.09 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 204.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 28.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mayur Leather Products consolidated net profit rises 24.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story