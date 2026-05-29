Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 170.21 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel rose 55.54% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 170.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.40% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 587.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 475.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.