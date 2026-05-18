VRL Logistics slides after Q4 PAT decline 3% YoY to Rs 72 cr

VRL Logistics fell 1.80% to Rs 242.90 after the company reported a 2.86% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 72.14 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 74.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 5.41% to Rs 852.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 809.03 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.93% to Rs 97.68 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 99.61 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 184 crore in Q4 FY26, down 3% compared with Rs 189 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 21.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 23.3% in Q4 FY25.