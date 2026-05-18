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VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 2.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 852.85 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 2.87% to Rs 72.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 852.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 809.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.47% to Rs 236.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 3221.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3160.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales852.85809.03 5 3221.113160.95 2 OPM %20.8123.07 -20.1918.17 - PBDT161.20163.37 -1 578.91503.58 15 PBT97.6899.61 -2 317.88249.95 27 NP72.1474.27 -3 236.83182.92 29

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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