Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 60.93% in the June 2026 quarter

VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 60.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 878.84 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics rose 60.93% to Rs 80.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 878.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 744.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales878.84744.34 18 OPM %21.2320.37 -PBDT169.87131.89 29 PBT107.5267.23 60 NP80.5350.04 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jocil standalone net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2026 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 11.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Ather Energy climbs after Q1 loss narrows, EBITDA turns positive

Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Next Story