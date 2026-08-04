VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 60.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 878.84 croreNet profit of VRL Logistics rose 60.93% to Rs 80.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 878.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 744.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales878.84744.34 18 OPM %21.2320.37 -PBDT169.87131.89 29 PBT107.5267.23 60 NP80.5350.04 61
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