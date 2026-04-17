VST Industries soared 15.46% to Rs 278.95 after its standalone net profit zoomed 120.16% to Rs 116.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 53 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 31.09% YoY to Rs 457.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses rose 37.18% YoY to Rs 544.34 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 396.79 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 137.38 crore (down 31.91% YoY), while employee benefits expense increased 16.16% YoY to Rs 37.66 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax rallied 130.60% YoY to Rs 154.55 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 67.02 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA jumped 197.14% to Rs 208 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 70 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 30.3% in Q4 FY26, compared with 15.3% in Q4 FY25. Piyush Srivastava, managing director (MD), said, In 2025, we achieved robust volume recovery supported by our enhanced brand portfolio and disciplined in-market execution. While geopolitical instability in the Middle East continues to weigh on our unmanufactured tobacco business, our productivity initiatives have delivered sirong double-digit profit growth. Given the extraordinary tax increases, a challenging year awaits us. We will remain focused on strengthening our brand portfolio and in-market execution. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating superior value for consumers and stakeholders."