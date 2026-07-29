VST Industries standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 256.02 croreNet profit of VST Industries declined 24.43% to Rs 42.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 256.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales256.02295.92 -13 OPM %19.4026.00 -PBDT69.4587.74 -21 PBT58.2875.99 -23 NP42.4256.13 -24
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