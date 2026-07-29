VST Industries standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 256.02 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 24.43% to Rs 42.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 256.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.256.02295.9219.4026.0069.4587.7458.2875.9942.4256.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News