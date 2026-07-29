Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Industries standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the June 2026 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 256.02 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 24.43% to Rs 42.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 256.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales256.02295.92 -13 OPM %19.4026.00 -PBDT69.4587.74 -21 PBT58.2875.99 -23 NP42.4256.13 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit declines 40.56% in the June 2026 quarter

UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit declines 13.50% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 511.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ardi Alliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, Paradeep Phosphates, Tata Capital, Phoenix Mills, S H Kelkar

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story