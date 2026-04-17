VST Industries standalone net profit rises 120.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 456.54 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 120.17% to Rs 116.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 456.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.64% to Rs 292.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 1460.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1394.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.