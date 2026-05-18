VST Tillers Tractors dropped 7.58% to Rs 4,440 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 79.15% to Rs 5.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 24.42 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 8.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.71 crore in Q4 FY26, down 72.85% from Rs 32.09 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 7.64% YoY to Rs 288.35 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 173.77 crore (up 17.81% YoY), and employee benefits expense was Rs 28.72 crore (up 16.79% YoY).