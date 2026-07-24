VST Tillers Tractors appoints Subha Kumar as independent director

VST Tillers Tractors announced that its board has approved the appointment of Shuba Kumar as an independent director for a term of five consecutive years, effective from 27 July 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

Shuba Kumar holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University.

She is currently the managing director of Natesan Synchrocones, where she has spearheaded the establishment of a Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR)-recognized research and development centre, led the company's expansion into the aerospace sector, and played a key role in forming Kyowa Natesan Synchro Technologies, an Indo-Japanese joint venture.

With more than 28 years of leadership experience, Kumar has expertise in operations, quality management, mergers and acquisitions, and international business across the automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor industries. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions at Applied Materials in the United States, where she helped create over $1 billion in new market opportunities and drove operational excellence through Six Sigma initiatives. She also serves as an independent director on the board of India Motor Parts & Accessories (IMPAL). VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines. The company's consolidated net profit slipped 79.15% to Rs 5.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 24.42 crore reported in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 8.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.