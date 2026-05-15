VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 79.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 328.46 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 79.16% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.64% to Rs 104.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 1240.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 994.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.