VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit rises 9.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 313.40 croreNet profit of VST Tillers Tractors rose 9.52% to Rs 48.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 313.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 282.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales313.40282.45 11 OPM %12.7613.16 -PBDT67.6262.67 8 PBT62.1956.26 11 NP48.4344.22 10
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