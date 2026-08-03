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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers Tractors reports 10% decline in July 2026 sales

VST Tillers Tractors reported a 9.55% decline in total sales for July 2026, with overall volumes falling to 5,853 units from 6,471 units in the corresponding month last year.

Power tiller sales declined 9.55% to 5,450 units in July 2026, compared with 6,026 units in July 2025. Tractor sales also slipped 9.43% to 403 units from 445 units sold in the year-ago period.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 79.15% to Rs 5.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 24.42 crore reported in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 8.96% year on year (YoY) to Rs 328.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter rose 1.23% to Rs 4,490.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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