VST Tillers Tractors reported a 3.02% year-on-year increase in total sales for June 2026, with overall volumes rising to 8,107 units from 7,869 units in June 2025.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 0.3% to 6,671 units in June 2026, compared to 6,651 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales declined 12.65% to 435 units in June 2026, down from 498 units sold in June 2025, while Power Weeder sales jumped 39.03% to 1,001 units from 720 units in the corresponding month last year.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.