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VST Tillers Tractors rises after 50% jump in April 2026 sales

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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VST Tillers Tractors added 1.95% to Rs 5,330 after the company reported a strong 50.12% year-on-year growth in total sales for April 2026, with volumes rising to 3,483 units compared to 2,320 units in April 2025.

The companys power tiller segment led the growth, with sales surging 55.31% to 3,111 units during the month, up from 2,003 units in the corresponding period last year. Tractor sales also recorded a healthy increase of 17.35%, reaching 372 units compared to 317 units in April 2025.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 30.43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 314.30 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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