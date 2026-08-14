W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 19.44 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co rose 3.64% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.4423.58 -18 OPM %2.937.25 -PBDT3.574.20 -15 PBT2.993.58 -16 NP2.282.20 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content