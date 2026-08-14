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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the June 2026 quarter

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
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Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 19.44 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 3.64% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.4423.58 -18 OPM %2.937.25 -PBDT3.574.20 -15 PBT2.993.58 -16 NP2.282.20 4

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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