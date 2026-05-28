Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W H Brady & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

W H Brady & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 36.06% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net Loss of W H Brady & Co reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.06% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.61% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.75% to Rs 21.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.398.43 -36 21.6129.50 -27 OPM %-38.786.05 --6.664.00 - PBDT-2.08-0.85 -145 2.135.11 -58 PBT-2.47-1.28 -93 0.573.97 -86 NP-1.57-0.71 -121 0.903.17 -72

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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