W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 98.35% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of W S Industries (India) rose 33.33% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 98.35% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.4326.05 -98 OPM %-600.0012.67 -PBDT2.051.90 8 PBT1.721.46 18 NP1.921.44 33
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