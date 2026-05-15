Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W S Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 47.49% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.49% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.72% to Rs 91.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.8339.67 -47 91.50239.04 -62 OPM %17.670.50 -10.325.90 - PBDT3.34-1.24 LP 4.019.15 -56 PBT2.89-1.78 LP 2.247.13 -69 NP2.43-1.29 LP 1.81-15.27 LP

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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