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Waaree Clean Energy Solutions forays into specialty gases biz to

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Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Aims to become one-stop supplier to the country's semiconductor and solar cell manufacturers

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions (WCES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies, today announced its entry into India's specialty gases business. WCES aims to be a one-stop supplier to the country's semiconductor and solar cell manufacturers.

India is expanding chip and electronics manufacturing under the Semicon India 2.0 programme. High-purity process gases and chemicals are still largely imported, and that supply has become a critical bottleneck. WCES is building a specialty gases plant at GIDC Saykha, Dahej, Gujarat, to close that gap with domestic supply across India.

Semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing cannot scale in India without a reliable, high-purity gas and chemical supply chain alongside it, said Anuj Sharma, CEO, WCES. This is a natural extension of our deep-tech manufacturing and clean energy expertise. It positions us to serve India's fabs, OSAT and ATMP units, advanced electronics manufacturers and solar cell lines from day one, with product on the ground.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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