Waaree Energies has secured an order from a leading energy solutions provider for the supply of 800 MW solar modules.

The order, awarded by a domestic customer, is scheduled to be executed during FY27. The company said the contract is a one-time order and does not involve any promoter or related-party interest.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 71.4% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 1,061.10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 618.91 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 111.8% YoY to Rs 8,480.25 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.