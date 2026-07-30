Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 14.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.22% to Rs 7931.79 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 14.09% to Rs 850.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 745.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.22% to Rs 7931.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4425.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7931.794425.8318.1522.531540.361125.421210.38943.36850.22745.20

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