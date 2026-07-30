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Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 14.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.22% to Rs 7931.79 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 14.09% to Rs 850.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 745.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.22% to Rs 7931.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4425.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7931.794425.83 79 OPM %18.1522.53 -PBDT1540.361125.42 37 PBT1210.38943.36 28 NP850.22745.20 14

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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