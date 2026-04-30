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Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 71.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 111.80% to Rs 8480.25 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 71.45% to Rs 1061.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 618.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 111.80% to Rs 8480.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4003.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.74% to Rs 3711.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1867.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.72% to Rs 26536.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14444.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8480.254003.93 112 26536.7714444.50 84 OPM %18.5923.04 -22.2718.84 - PBDT1708.591002.85 70 6336.292971.11 113 PBT1407.95849.47 66 5346.572568.66 108 NP1061.10618.91 71 3711.301867.39 99

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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