Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree'Energies'reshuffles'leadership;'appoints'Rathod'as'CEO,'Pareek'as'CFO

Waaree'Energies'reshuffles'leadership;'appoints'Rathod'as'CEO,'Pareek'as'CFO

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Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Waaree'Energies'announced'a'top-level'management'reshuffle,'appointing'Jignesh'Devchandbhai'Rathod'as'whole-time'director'and'chief'executive'officer'(CEO)'and'Abhishek'Pareek'as'chief'financial'officer'(CFO),'both'effective'21'March'2026.'

Amit'Ashok'Paithankar,'who'was'earlier'scheduled'to'step'down'in'May'2026,'has'been'relieved'of'his'duties'with'effect'from'20'March'2026,'following'a'mutual'agreement'with'the'company.

Jignesh'Rathod,'who'was'serving'as'CEO-designate,'has'been'associated'with'the'company'since'2007'and'currently'oversees'operations'across'its'manufacturing'facilities.'His'appointment'is'for'a'term'of'five'years,'subject'to'shareholder'approval.

Separately,'Sonal'Shrivastava'has'stepped'down'as'CFO'upon'completion'of'her'notice'period.'Abhishek'Pareek,'who'joined'Waaree'in'2017'and'currently'serves'as'group'head'of'finance,'brings'nearly'two'decades'of'experience'across'corporate'finance,'treasury,'capital'markets,'and'mergers'and'acquisitions'(M&A).'He'has'led'several'large-scale'equity'fundraises'and'debt'financing'initiatives.

As'part'of'the'broader'leadership'restructuring,'the'company'has'also'approved'the'appointment'of'Munna'Singh'as'deputy'CFO'and'Varun'Goenka'as'president'of'growth'&'strategy,'both'effective'1'April'2026.

Mumbai-based'Waaree'Energies'is'a'renewable'energy'company.'It'offers'innovative'solar'solutions,'including'panel'manufacturing,'EPC'services,'project'development,'and'rooftop'systems.

The'company'reported'a'115.64%'year-on-year'(YoY)'jump'in'consolidated'net'profit'to'Rs'1,062.46'crore'in'Q3'FY26,'compared'with'Rs'492.69'crore'recorded'in'the'same'quarter'last'year.'Revenue'from'operations'soared'118.81%'YoY'to'Rs'7,565.05'crore'for'the'quarter'ended'31'December'2025.

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Shares'of'Waaree'Energies'declined'3.86%'to'Rs'3,042'on'the'BSE.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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