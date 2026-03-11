Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable bags 300 MW solar EPC project

Waaree Renewable Technologies said that it has signed a contract to execute engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with a capacity of 300 MWac/420 MWp.

The company stated that the project is expected to be completed in the financial year 202728, as per the terms of the order.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is a subsidiary company of the Waaree Group and is spearheading the Solar EPC business. We are also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns, and operates solar projects. Headquartered in Mumbai, we operate across geographies, focusing on long-term investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 124.74% to Rs 120.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 53.48 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 136.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 851.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 0.54% to close at Rs 798.35 on the BSE.

