Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 131.31% to Rs 1102.40 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 66.02% to Rs 155.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 131.31% to Rs 1102.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.89% to Rs 478.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.51% to Rs 3331.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.