Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 131.31% to Rs 1102.40 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 66.02% to Rs 155.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 131.31% to Rs 1102.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.89% to Rs 478.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.51% to Rs 3331.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1102.40476.58 131 3331.421597.75 109 OPM %18.7626.51 -19.2419.46 - PBDT210.18126.81 66 648.23310.87 109 PBT208.09125.19 66 639.61304.50 110 NP155.7493.81 66 478.70229.16 109

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 83.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 120.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: HDFC Life Insurance Co, Wipro, Alok Industries, VST Industries, Waaree Renewable Tech

ISGEC Heavy Engg inks MoU with Nigeria's NSDC to support sugar industry

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story