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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wacker Chemie AG partners with HCL Technologies to set up Global Capability Center in Pune

Wacker Chemie AG partners with HCL Technologies to set up Global Capability Center in Pune

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Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced that Wacker Chemie AG, a global chemicals and biotechnology company, has recently established a Global Capability Center in Pune, India in collaboration with HCLTech.

The GCC will support WACKER's engineering, IT and digital transformation initiatives. and provide a flexible, resilient and future-ready delivery foundation.

"This expanded engagement builds on the strategic partnership between WACKER and HCLTech and marks an important milestone in WACKER's digital transformation. We are proud to support WACKER's long-term digital and engineering transformation journey as a trusted partner," said Dr. Frank Fehler, Executive Vice President and Country Head - Germany, HCLTech.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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