Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wagend Infra Venture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Wagend Infra Venture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Wagend Infra Venture reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3950.00% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.780 0 2.430.06 3950 OPM %-11.540 --13.17-566.67 - PBDT0.03-0.10 LP 0.040.03 33 PBT0.03-0.10 LP 0.040.03 33 NP0.02-0.11 LP 0.030.02 50

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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