Wakefit Innovations standalone net profit rises 19.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 404.91 croreNet profit of Wakefit Innovations rose 19.16% to Rs 23.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 404.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 347.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales404.91347.12 17 OPM %13.9312.76 -PBDT64.6345.29 43 PBT36.3019.62 85 NP23.3819.62 19
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