Wakefit Innovations standalone net profit rises 19.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 404.91 crore

Net profit of Wakefit Innovations rose 19.16% to Rs 23.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 404.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 347.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.404.91347.1213.9312.7664.6345.2936.3019.6223.3819.62

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