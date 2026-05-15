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Walchand Peoplefirst reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.45% to Rs 10.08 crore

Net loss of Walchand Peoplefirst reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.45% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.78% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 36.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.088.51 18 36.5430.80 19 OPM %3.274.00 -7.31-0.26 - PBDT0.070.73 -90 4.882.54 92 PBT-0.030.63 PL 4.542.14 112 NP-0.080.35 PL 3.471.80 93

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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