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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Walchandnagar Inds gains after bagging order from VSSC for Gaganyaan mission

Walchandnagar Inds gains after bagging order from VSSC for Gaganyaan mission

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Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
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Walchandnagar Industries climbed 3.02% to Rs 230.50 after the company received an order worth Rs 30.53 crore from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the supply of HS200 Motorcase for the Gaganyaan mission.

The order includes fabrication, proof-pressure testing and supply of HS200 Motorcase segments. The contract will be executed over a period of four years from the date of the contract. VSSC will provide the required raw materials as free issue materials (FIMs), while no additional tooling cost will be paid by VSSC.

Walchandnagar industries (WIL), a legacy player in Indias heavy engineering and project execution space, offers a wide range of hi-tech manufacturing, engineering products and services.

The company reported standalone net profit Rs 1.18 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 10.39 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 83.75% YoY to Rs 90.83 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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