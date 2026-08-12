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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 83.75% to Rs 90.83 crore

Net profit of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 83.75% to Rs 90.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales90.8349.43 84 OPM %8.08-4.79 -PBDT4.30-7.70 LP PBT1.18-10.39 LP NP1.18-10.39 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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