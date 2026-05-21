Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.24% to Rs 93.02 crore

Net profit of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.24% to Rs 93.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 86.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 275.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.