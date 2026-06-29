Wall Street Ends Mixed as AI Stocks Rebound, Apple Slips After Product Price Hikes

The S&P 500 ended flat while AI stocks, led by Micron and Qualcomm, rallied. Apple fell after raising product prices, as easing Treasury yields and inflation data kept markets cautious.

The U.S. stock market meandered to a mixed finish Thursday after several artificial-intelligence stocks veered back up their roller-coaster ride while Apple dropped after hiking prices on many of its products.

The S&P 500 finished nearly unchanged with a dip of less than 0.1% after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 71 points 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.

A report mentioned a measure of inflation hitting U.S. consumers accelerated to 4.1% last month from 3.8% in April but the hope is that inflation is set to ease because of a drop-off in oil prices.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 2.2% to $75.50 Thursday but its still well off its highs above $100 caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz because of the war which slowed the global flow of oil. Earlier Thursday, it dropped near its roughly $72 price from before the war. Micron Technology helped lead the market after jumping 15.7%. Micron and AI stocks broadly have been under pressure recently because of worries that their profits cant possibly keep pace with the tremendous rallies for their stock prices. Qualcomm said late Wednesday that the acceleration of the AI era is forcing it to upgrade forecasts for its own growth in upcoming years. Theyre the latest signals of the deluge of dollars heading into AI data centers and other investments. Qualcomm expects its revenue outside of handsets including data centers, to hit $40 billion in its fiscal year of 2029, roughly double its prior target. Qualcomms stock rose 3.8%.

Apple raised prices for many of its products, including increases of 15% to 20% for Mac computers. Mac computers slumped 6.1%. SpaceX fell 1% to drop below $153 for its lowest finish since its ballyhooed debut on the Nasdaq earlier this month. In stock markets abroad, South Koreas Kospi jumped 5.4% after its own AI winners shot higher, including a 13.1% surge for SK Hynix. Treasury yields eased to lessen the pressure on stocks and other investment prices. They regressed after a report showed inflation is behaving pretty much as economists expected. That helped the yield on the 10-year Treasury slip to 4.39% from 4.41% late Wednesday and from 4.56% earlier this month.