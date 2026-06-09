Wall Street Steadies as AI Stocks Rebound; Oil Surges on Israel-Iran Strikes

S&P 500 claws back 0.3% after its worst session since October, while Brent crude briefly spikes past $98 before settling at $94.25 amid fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Wall Street held steadier Monday and recovered some of its sell-off from last week, as stocks swept up in the artificial-intelligence boom bounced back. Oil prices, meanwhile, rose following fighting between Israel and Iran, but they pared their biggest gains.

The S&P 500 added 0.3%, coming off a drop of 2.6% from Friday that was its worst since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 80 points (0.2%) and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%.

In the oil market, prices jumped after Israel and Iran launched strikes against each other, threatening to drag the region back into full-scale war. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, briefly topped $98 overnight. But it later regressed after Israel and Iran appeared to back away from further strikes. Brents price settled at $94.25 per barrel, up 1.2% from Friday. High oil prices caused by the war with Iran have already sent inflation higher, which increases not only bills for households but also yields in the bond market. High yields worldwide recently have threatened to slow economies and undercut prices for stocks and all kinds of other investments.

Micron Technology rose 9.9% after sliding 13.3% Friday for the largest loss in the S&P 500. That resumed a run where its stock has more than tripled so far in 2026. Marvell Technology climbed 9.6% in its first trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the semiconductor companys stock has grown enough to join its widely followed S&P 500 index. Corning climbed 5.6% after Amazon announced a multibillion dollar deal where Corning will produce optical fiber, cable and other products for its data centers across the country. That helped offset a 0.9% dip for Campbells, which reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected but also a worse decline in revenue. The companys stock is also set to drop out of the S&P 500 index when Marvell Technologys stock joins it.