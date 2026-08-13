Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 32.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.34% to Rs 22.85 crore

Net profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 32.66% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.34% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.8516.7689.6398.0320.3716.3320.2716.2220.2715.28

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