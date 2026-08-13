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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 32.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 32.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.34% to Rs 22.85 crore

Net profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 32.66% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.34% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.8516.76 36 OPM %89.6398.03 -PBDT20.3716.33 25 PBT20.2716.22 25 NP20.2715.28 33

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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